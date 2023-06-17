Barn on farm south of Hillsboro erupts in flames

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire roared through a barn in Washington County on Saturday morning.

The Cornelius Fire Department said just before 7 a.m. Saturday, it responded to the fire at Southwest Cook Street and Southwest 331st Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a 75-foot by 150-foot barn full of hay on fire. Due to the size, a second alarm was called. The Hillsboro Fire Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are also assisting.

Firefighters report the roof has caved in. They say it will take hours to completely extinguish the fire to the hay. There are no injuries reported.

CFD said the fire is on a small family farm. The owner opened gates on the property to let some cows escape the fire.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

