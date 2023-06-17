Barn on farm south of Hillsboro erupts in flames

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire roared through a barn in Washington County on Saturday morning.

The Cornelius Fire Department said just before 7 a.m. Saturday, it responded to the fire at Southwest Cook Street and Southwest 331st Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a 75-foot by 150-foot barn full of hay on fire. Due to the size, a second alarm was called. The Hillsboro Fire Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are also assisting.

We are starting to return some units, but the large bales of straw are going to continue to burn for several hours. There’s no longer a threat of the fire spreading to additional barns. https://t.co/wIo0U0RJwY pic.twitter.com/gCNxl4r1bv — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) June 17, 2023

Firefighters report the roof has caved in. They say it will take hours to completely extinguish the fire to the hay. There are no injuries reported.

CFD said the fire is on a small family farm. The owner opened gates on the property to let some cows escape the fire.

