CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes

Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS BRADY, CNN)
By Steven Maxwell and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning.

Travis Brady and two of his friends were fishing for red snapper in the Panama City Marina when the weather took a turn for the worse.

“Within 15 minutes we were in five-foot, six-foot waves,” said Brady.

As they were calling it a day heading back to land, they saw a boat going adrift. A houseboat had capsized, with debris scattered across the water.

“So we went out ourselves and tried to assist with their rescue efforts,” Brady said.

A man in another boat jumped into action without hesitation. Brady said he jumped in without a life jacket, busted out the boat’s window and got the people trapped inside out.

“He is the true hero of this story. Without hesitation, he was just in the water helping those people,” Brady said.

Brady and his friends then helped the three people from the houseboat, along with another from a nearby pontoon, back to shore.

Brady reflected on the selfless acts of courage done that day to help strangers.

“It restores your faith in humanity. Makes you really reflect on the things that are really important in life. I’m going to try not to get emotional,” he said. “It was an intense moment that ultimately, I’m just going to say, it came down to God putting us in the right place at the right time.”

Brady then aided the man who helped rescue those trapped in the houseboat to get back to shore.

Ultimately, it was a good ending to a bad situation.

“All glory be to God, man. He put us in the right place at the right time. I’ve never been super religious but today was just an eye-opening moment for me,” Brady said. “I just feel like divine intervention puts you in the right place at the right time.”

Brady said he doesn’t know the man who jumped in to save the boaters, but afterward learned his name is Jordan Boyd.

