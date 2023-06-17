Central City Concern’s Hooper Detox works to stop addiction in its tracks

As outreach workers make efforts to get people out of tents and into shelter, the next step for some is addiction treatment.
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As outreach workers make efforts to get people out of tents and into shelter, the next step for some is addiction treatment.

Central City Concern’s Hooper Detox is in the business of helping people overcome addictions and a doctor there says in recent years the landscape has become more difficult to navigate and more dangerous.

There’s been an increase in overdose deaths statewide over the last few years. Part of the epidemic is due to a drug that’s more deadly and addicted.

Anthony Hurt says he entered Hooper Detox close to a dozen times. In his late 20′s he lost his daughter, leading to the loss of his marriage, and the grandfather who raised him passed away.

Hurt held it together a couple of years, then ended up on the streets addicted to heroin and meth.

“Fentanyl and heroin it’s everywhere on the streets so once you start feeling down – it’s easier to not have to feel anymore.” Hurt said.

Dr. Amanda Risser works at Hooper Detox. She’s found her calling treating patients with addiction.

Statewide overdose deaths have increased 3 to 4 fold since fentanyl became widely available on the streets according to Risser.

The addictive pull of the drug, coupled with its deadliness have made addiction treatment more difficult. She says a big part of the success of a treatment program rests in building relationships with patients and making them feel valued. She adds, “there’s so much that people experience in the course of day when they’re substance abusers that give them messages that they’re not wanted, they’re not okay.”

Anthony Hurt’s last stay at Hooper was in 2019. He has his own place now and a full time job. He agrees with Dr. Risser that the welcoming, supportive environment at Hooper was key to his recovery.

