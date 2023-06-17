Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Personal data of 3.5 million people possibly leaked in Oregon DMV hack
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
DMV
What to do if you might be affected by the Oregon DMV hack
REI Clackamas Town Center
REI to open Re/Supply store months after announcing closure of Pearl District location
Washington State Patrol
2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-5 near Castle Rock; northbound lanes reopen

Latest News

Update: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Vancouver, police chase ends with crash into MAX train
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
dog attack
Dog attacked by Pitbull injury worsens, euthanized