Dry Saturday, then showery and cool Father’s Day

It’s a warm early summer day out there with temperatures topping out around 80 degrees this afternoon. Hopefully you enjoyed the cloud and sun mix, because tomorrow will be similar but cooler. Expect highs to top out closer to 70 for your Saturday afternoon. There’s a very slight chance for a sprinkle or shower tomorrow, but the majority of us remain dry.

A cold “upper level low” descends on the Pacific Northwest Sunday through Tuesday, then slowly moves away Wednesday through Friday of next week. When these cold pockets of air linger overhead, we tend to get lots of showers that pop up into the chilly airmass. They also tend to be wettest/most intense each afternoon. We think we’ll be wettest Monday and Tuesday. This means there WILL be showers around on Father’s Day, but they may not be too heavy. The west side of the metro area will likely be dry for a few hours at a time Sunday, but east metro will see more showers. High temperatures remain in the 60s Sunday through Tuesday.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

In the Cascades there will be occasional dustings of snow down to around 4,500′ each night (above the passes), and 1-2″ could fall at times up around Timberline Lodge at 6,000′. Roads remain clear since it’s summer and the sun is the strongest of the year.

As the upper-level low moves away Wednesday and beyond, temperatures warm back to normal or even a bit above and the shower chance goes away.

There’s no sign of a heat wave for at least another 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.