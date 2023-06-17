Juneteenth photography collection to elevate black women

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sports Bra in Northeast Portland will showcase an exhibit in recognition of Juneteenth.

It’s a photography collection to help elevate women in the sports industry, featuring sports images from black women photographers.

“It is always important to advocate for black women photographers especially for sports photographers because there’s not a lot of us,” Curator Amanda Cain explained.

Amanda is the NHL’s first black female photographer and says the exhibition is a celebration of black women photographers. With over 250 photos submitted, she narrowed it down to 25 pieces done by 15 artists.

“It was mostly based off of feel. It was like yes, I want to show showcase women’s hockey, because that is a thing that needs to be advocated more of,” Cain said.

One of the artists displayed, Dominique Whittaker, a photographer for the Portland Timbers and Thorns for two seasons.

“I shoot a lot of matches where I’m the only woman or only black woman. And to know that this space and Amanda has put together, this group has been... It’s just heartwarming,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker is showcasing a photo of Thorns Forward, Sophia Smith in a match against the Houston Dash.

“I love a good pun, so it’s called So-phisticated,” says Whittaker. “I show her and all of her strength and brilliance. In that moment, you can see is the focus and the determination and how she approached situation, and you can feel joy.”

Whittaker says she takes dozenS of shots in a match, but when you know, you know.

“There’s a perfect storm. I would say a perfect storm. I would say I’ve just you being in the spot on the side as a photographer and you see the action coming and kind of know what’s going to transpire in front of you and it’s just making sure you’ve got all your settings and you’re just going feel when I am taking photos where I just capture what is the women’s pass to kind of come back and you’re like I got it.” says Whittaker.

The photos are for sale and prices start at $150, just contact The Sports Bra.

