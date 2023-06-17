Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash in Longview

KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Longview man died after hitting a car and crashing into a slough on Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said just after 10 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Industrial Way at 26th Avenue in Longview. They learned a westbound motorcycle hit the back of a westbound SUV. The motorcycle went off the road and into a slough. The SUV rolled onto its top in the left shoulder. The two people in the SUV were not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has been identified as 34-year-old Zachary Davis of Longview.

WSP said drugs and alcohol are being investigating as factors in the crash.

