One more mild day before a cool, wet pattern settles in for a couple of days

Happy Saturday,

We are starting our Saturday on the warmer side with temperatures 4 to 8 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Although we do not keep that warm. Expect highs to top out closer to 70 today with a very slight chance for a sprinkle or shower, but the majority of us remain dry.

A cold “upper level low” descends on the Pacific Northwest tomorrow through Tuesday, then slowly moves away Wednesday through Friday of next week. When these cold pockets of air linger overhead, we tend to get lots of showers that pop up into the chilly airmass. They also tend to be wettest/most intense each afternoon. It looks like we will be wettest Monday and Tuesday. This means there WILL be showers around on Father’s Day, but they may not be too heavy. The west side of the metro area will likely be dry for a few hours at a time Sunday, but east metro will see more showers. High temperatures remain in the 60s Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s through mid-week before warming back to average Thursday night into Friday next week.

In the Cascades there will be occasional dustings of snow down to around 4,500′ each night (above the passes), and 1-2″ could fall at times up around Timberline Lodge at 6,000′. Roads remain clear.

As the upper-level low moves away Wednesday and beyond, temperatures warm back to normal or even a bit above and the shower chance goes away.

