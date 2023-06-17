Pacificorp files to defer payments following guilty court ruling

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following a court ruling that determined Pacificorp will pay out millions of dollars in damages for its role in Oregon’s 2020 wildfires, the utility company has filed to defer payments.

They’re asking the Oregon Public Utility Commission for more time to determine the impact to pacific power and whether they’ll have to raise rates to cover the costs.

Jennifer Hill-Hart, the Policy Manager for Oregon Citizens’ Utility Commission, said the commission took issue with that.

“It’s a utility regulatory way to not necessarily collect costs now,” Hill-Hart explained, “but it’s a way company’s can track costs today and retro-actively add them to their costs later.”

Pacificorp’s application asks to postpone the pay-out until the numbers officially shake out, and to reserve the right to eventually seek out rate increases for customers if the utility’s financial stability is threatened by how much they owe.

“These lawsuits are coming from Oregonian’s whose homes were destroyed,” Hill-Hart said. “There is no way they should have to pay for that.”

Pacificorp said in the filing that they’re not requesting recovery of the funds at this time, nor are they asking the commission to act now.

Meanwhile, PUC said they recognize the controversy surrounding the filing and say when the time comes, they’ll hear from all affected parties to ensure the right choice is made.

“It is concerning because some of the calculations people have made right now are at 90-million dollars,” Hill-Hart said. “But, with the ongoing lawsuit, I’ve heard numbers up to 11-billion dollars.”

Official costs the utility will be on the hook for are still up in the air, and Pacificorp is considering the deferral a backstop if their finances become unstable.

“It preserves the opportunity for them to request for those costs to be recovered in a future rate case,” Hill-hart said. “Whether they do or not, it’s setting it up so they can.”

If the application is approved, Pacificorp will have to justify rate hikes in the future.

PUC said sometimes things like this can take weeks, months or even years.

Oregon CUP intends to file a counter of sorts in the next month or so, which they hope will stop Pacificorp’s deferral filing from coming to be.

