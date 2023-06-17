WSDOT: Cars trapped by Mt. St. Helens landslide could be retrieved by end of summer

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - More than a month after a landslide took out a bridge on State Route 504 near Mt. St. Helens, Washington Department of Transportation says cars left stranded at the Johnston Ridge Observatory will likely be retrieved by the end of summer.

Devin Reck, Assistant Regional Manager for WSDOT Southwest Region, said crews will start stabilizing the ground around the area that was washed out at the end of June.

Crews will then clear debris, determine the final damage from the landslide, and then build a single-lane road for administrative purposes only. Once that road is complete and deemed safe, nearly a dozen cars still in the observatory parking lot can start coming down.

“I believe somewhere in that window we will be able to get those vehicles out of there,” Reck said.

SEE ALSO: What to do if you might be affected by the Oregon DMV hack

But over the last month, some of the cars’ owners have been frustrated their vehicles have been stuck at the observatory this long.

Roger Freeborn recounted the day the mud and debris took out his path home.

“Trees were flowing down, there was no bridge, there was a big mud pile, big chunks of ice the size of a two-bedroom house,” Freeborn said.

He was thinking his car would come down from the observatory two to three weeks after being rescued. He didn’t expect to still be waiting.

“I was thinking, two, three weeks for a logging company or the combat engineers from fort Lewis to put in a temporary bridge to get everything out,” Freeborn said.

Freeborn believes his car is totaled after being exposed to the elements for so long. He filed an insurance claim with USAA but said they can’t do much until an agent physically sees the car.

“They will not pay off at this point because there has been no damage to the car. Once the car comes off the mountain, they said they will pay for the damage.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of driving pickup through Portland parade area indicted on 38 charges

USAA said they’re still investigating his claim but in the meantime sent FOX 12 this statement:

“USAA is well known for providing outstanding claims service to our members. Each claim received is reviewed and adjusted based on its own merits. We will continue to work with our members. "

Both WSDOT and the U.S. Forest Service want to be clear that this new one-lane road will not be open to the public. Both agencies said it will be quite sometime before a bridge is rebuilt and the public can go up to the observatory.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.