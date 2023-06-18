2 injured after jumping to escape Milwaukie apartment fire

3 total suffer injuries in third-story apartment fire
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in an apartment fire in Milwaukie early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire.

The fire department said just before 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the Pointe West Apartments in the 11500 block of Southeast Fuller Road. They said a fire began in an apartment on the third floor and spread to another unit. They brought the fire under control quickly.

Clackamas Fire said two people were injured after they jumped from the third story. An updated condition is not available. A third person was injured but was not taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said two pets died in the fire. Several other residents are displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

