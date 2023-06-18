Cool showers through Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a mostly cloudy day west of the Cascades, with metro area high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Hopefully you took advantage of the dry weather, because we’ll be wet for a few days starting Sunday!

Scattered showers will start to push into the region early Father’s Day morning and increase in frequency and intensity through the early afternoon. It still appears the western slopes of the Cascades and eastern portions of the metro area will see the greatest accumulations, which we’re expecting will range from trace amounts to a third of an inch tomorrow. Temperatures will be cool, topping out in the low 60s. The showers will start tapering off in the evening, especially if you’re west of I-5.

Showers will continue Monday, and once again the west side of the valley will dry out before the east side does. There is a slight thunderstorm chance Sunday and Monday, but the best chance will be Monday afternoon in the foothills and through the Cascades.

Models are indicating a brief push of steady rain early Tuesday morning will break up into showers, with things starting to dry out in the evening. We will remain in the low 60s- with some areas of the metro potentially dipping into the upper 50s- through Tuesday. By the time this wet system is done with us, it will have dropped anywhere from a quarter inch to an inch of rainfall around the Portland area.

Wednesday starts cloudy but will end sunny. High temperatures are expected to rebound into the 70s midweek, and we’ll continue to warm up and see those skies clear through next weekend. Temperatures will hover around 80 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

