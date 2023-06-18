Fire damages auto shop, portable toilet in NE Portland

A fire damaged an auto shop in northeast Portland Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged an auto shop in northeast Portland Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters responded to Northeast Grand Avenue after reports of a commercial fire.

Crews say the fire started outside the auto shop and then moved inside. A portable toilet outside also caught fire and fueled the flames.

Firefighters said no one was injured but did not say how much damage the fire caused.

Following a short investigation, authorities said they believe the fire was connected to “houseless activity in the area.” They do not know if any tents were involved, they said.

