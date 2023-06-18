Golf tournament raises funds for teen wrestling in name of fallen Navy Seal

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - The game of golf met the sport of wrestling Saturday at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City.

The Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Golf Classic returned to raise money for the TSW Foundation which assists wrestling programs reach their championship potential.

Woods was an Oregon City High class of 1989 graduate and Navy Seal who was killed in the Benghazi, Libya terrorist attack on the U.S. Consulate on Sept. 12, 2012.

Woods received a Congressional Gold Medal Award in 2022.

Cheryl Croft Bennett is Tyrone’s mom who misses her son daily but gets joy in seeing so many determined kids grapple with the sport that made her boy smile the most.

“When I decided this was probably something I wanted to do to honor my son with the dignity, the grace, the love and respect he needed for his sacrifice it turns out that this was good choice because I have met so many great kids and people and it just renews your confidence in human kind that truly there are a lot of people working for the greater good,” Bennett said.

The Tyrone Woods Foundation has donated more than $94,000 to young athletes and wrestling programs in Oregon and beyond.

You can find them at TSWWF.org

