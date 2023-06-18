Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 shot, injured at Gorge Amphitheatre campground

GRANT COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A person is in custody Saturday evening after a shooting that injured five people at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground in Grant County, Wash., according to the county sheriff.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that there was an “Active shooter at Gorge Amphitheater.”

At about 9:30 p.m., they said the shooter was in custody and the incident took place at the campground and not at the concert venue.

Later, the Grant County Sherriff’s Office said five people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Update 22:52 PM for George Shooting: We have five confirmed injuries. The suspect is in custody. The scene has been secured.



Actualización 22:52 PM para el tiroteo en George: Tenemos cinco heridos confirmados. El sospechoso está bajo custodia. La escena ha sido asegurada. — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 18, 2023

This weekend, the “Beyond Wonderland” festival is being held at the Gorge.

At about 10 p.m., Beyond Wonderland posted on Twitter that the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities.

Beyond Wonderland said on Twitter that there is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.

The festival has not been canceled and is continuing as planned, police said.

Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds. — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023

