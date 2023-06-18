Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 shot, injured at Gorge Amphitheatre campground

A person is in custody Saturday evening after a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground in Grant County, Wash., according to the county sheriff.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shortly before 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that there was an “Active shooter at Gorge Amphitheater.”

At about 9:30 p.m., they said the shooter was in custody and the incident took place at the campground and not at the concert venue.

Later, the Grant County Sherriff’s Office said five people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

This weekend, the “Beyond Wonderland” festival is being held at the Gorge.

At about 10 p.m., Beyond Wonderland posted on Twitter that the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities.

Beyond Wonderland said on Twitter that there is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.

The festival has not been canceled and is continuing as planned, police said.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

