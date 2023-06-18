Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
EF-0 tornado confirmed near Harrisburg in Linn County
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The storm that arrived in the region Sunday caused a tornado in Linn County and a waterspout near Camas, the National Weather Service confirmed.
The waterspout happened in the Camas Slough, near the Columbia River. NWS said video showed a funnel cloud with observable rotation that it later confirmed to be a waterspout. It was seen for a few minutes before it dissipated.
Several FOX 12 viewers sent in videos and photos of the waterspout. One viewer submitted videos of the rotation spinning on the water from a boat on the river.
NWS also confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down five miles east of Harrisburg in Linn County on Sunday afternoon. It said a pilot reported a tornado about a mile north of Daniels Field airport near I-5 at about 12:30 p.m. An employee at Olsen Run Winery told NWS the tornado was on the ground for just over a minute. There is no damage reported and winds were 65-85 mph.
There were no injuries reported in either event.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.