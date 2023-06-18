Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday

EF-0 tornado confirmed near Harrisburg in Linn County
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The storm that arrived in the region Sunday caused a tornado in Linn County and a waterspout near Camas, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The waterspout happened in the Camas Slough, near the Columbia River. NWS said video showed a funnel cloud with observable rotation that it later confirmed to be a waterspout. It was seen for a few minutes before it dissipated.

Several FOX 12 viewers sent in videos and photos of the waterspout. One viewer submitted videos of the rotation spinning on the water from a boat on the river.

NWS also confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down five miles east of Harrisburg in Linn County on Sunday afternoon. It said a pilot reported a tornado about a mile north of Daniels Field airport near I-5 at about 12:30 p.m. An employee at Olsen Run Winery told NWS the tornado was on the ground for just over a minute. There is no damage reported and winds were 65-85 mph.

A FOX 12 viewer sent in this video of an EF-0 tornado captured by his daughter as she drove on I-5 near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported in either event.

A waterspout formed in the river near Camas on Sunday.
A waterspout formed in the river near Camas on Sunday.(Danette)

