Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The storm that arrived in the region Sunday caused a tornado in Linn County and a waterspout near Camas, the National Weather Service confirmed.

A waterspout this morning over the Columbia River at Camas. Thanks to Katie for the great video! Since there's no indication it touched land, it would likely not be classified as a tornado. But that's a job for @NWSPortland pic.twitter.com/tRU6dIG06i — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 18, 2023

The waterspout happened in the Camas Slough, near the Columbia River. NWS said video showed a funnel cloud with observable rotation that it later confirmed to be a waterspout. It was seen for a few minutes before it dissipated.

Several FOX 12 viewers sent in videos and photos of the waterspout. One viewer submitted videos of the rotation spinning on the water from a boat on the river.

NWS also confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down five miles east of Harrisburg in Linn County on Sunday afternoon. It said a pilot reported a tornado about a mile north of Daniels Field airport near I-5 at about 12:30 p.m. An employee at Olsen Run Winery told NWS the tornado was on the ground for just over a minute. There is no damage reported and winds were 65-85 mph.

A FOX 12 viewer sent in this video of an EF-0 tornado captured by his daughter as she drove on I-5 near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported in either event.

A waterspout formed in the river near Camas on Sunday. (Danette)

