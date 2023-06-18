The wet, cool weather pattern is settling in

Happy Father’s Day,

It has been a cool start to the day with a few showers already falling in the forecast region. Today should yield around a quarter inch of measurable rain in the Portland area with more to the east and less in the valley to the west. The coast will see a range from .10 to .30 inches. There is a slight thunderstorm chance Sunday and Monday, but the best chance will be Monday afternoon in the foothills and through the Cascades. Tuesday morning will be the last of the wet weather with a three day total around .75 of an inch for PDX. Once it dries up Tuesday afternoon, sunny warm conditions return for the official start to summer Wednesday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s for the next few days with this wet pattern as it moves over us and off to the east. Wednesday will start cloudy but will end sunny. It will be back in the low 70s Wednesday and increase to the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly clear skies for the remainder of the week.

