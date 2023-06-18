The wet, cool weather pattern is settling in

Showers, with temperatures in the low 60s, are expected through Tuesday afternoon
Rain is back for a couple of days
Rain is back for a couple of days(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Father’s Day,

It has been a cool start to the day with a few showers already falling in the forecast region. Today should yield around a quarter inch of measurable rain in the Portland area with more to the east and less in the valley to the west. The coast will see a range from .10 to .30 inches. There is a slight thunderstorm chance Sunday and Monday, but the best chance will be Monday afternoon in the foothills and through the Cascades. Tuesday morning will be the last of the wet weather with a three day total around .75 of an inch for PDX. Once it dries up Tuesday afternoon, sunny warm conditions return for the official start to summer Wednesday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s for the next few days with this wet pattern as it moves over us and off to the east. Wednesday will start cloudy but will end sunny. It will be back in the low 70s Wednesday and increase to the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly clear skies for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 shot, injured at Gorge Amphitheatre campground
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
A fire is burning hay inside a barn in Washington County on Saturday morning.
Barn on farm south of Hillsboro erupts in flames
Guns seized from Multnomah Co. home
4 arrested after guns, drugs, fraudulent IDs, body armor found in NE Portland house
KPTV file image
Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash in Longview

Latest News

First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/17)
7 day
Cool showers through Tuesday
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/17)
One more mild day before a cool, wet pattern settles in for a couple of days
1 more mild day before cool, wet pattern settles in for a couple days