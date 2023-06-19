Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre
2 dead, 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre
A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
Three people were injured in an apartment fire in Milwaukie early Sunday morning.
2 injured after jumping to escape Milwaukie apartment fire
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Fire damages auto shop, portable toilet in NE Portland
Fire damages auto shop, portable toilet in NE Portland

Latest News

Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
KPTV file image
Police searching for suspect after stolen car chase, crash in Vancouver
'Haute Dog' fashion show highlights Portland rescues