Cool and showery with a chance of thunderstorms Monday

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, June 19, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! The cool and unstable air came in right on schedule. There’s snow on the ground and trees up at our Skibowl camera this morning. We are looking at another day of passing rain showers and possible thunderstorms around the metro. Today’s high will only reach 61 degrees, which is a record cool high temperature for this day.

Tomorrow will be cool as well with a high only reaching 62 and morning showers likely. We warm up starting Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 74. Summer like weather hits us Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

FOX 12 7-Day Forecast
FOX 12 7-Day Forecast(KPTV)

