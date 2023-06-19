Enjoy the soaking! Warm and dry weather returns midweek

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s another active weather day with scattered showers and sun mixed with the occasional thunderstorm.  The downpours today are moving a bit faster thus not dumping as much rain on any one location.  Between now and sunset we’ll see the showers die down west of I-5, but continue to be intense at times in the eastern half of the metro area.  ANYONE could still see hail, a rumble of thunder, downpours, or even a funnel cloud.  But we’ll also see increasing sunbreaks through the evening as the showers die down.  Temperatures are still running colder than average today; we’ll see if we end up with a record cool high temperature.

Tuesday will be more reasonable for June.  Expect a bit more sunshine, just a few light showers here and there, and a warmer afternoon.  In general, it’s going to feel a bit more like summer instead of April.

After these 3 days of showers, it’s back to summer weather once again.  Mainly sunny skies return Wednesday and beyond with just morning clouds at times this coming weekend.  Temperatures rise above normal Thursday…into the 80s.  Although we remain warm and dry for the next 7-10 days (after Tuesday), there’s no sign of a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.

