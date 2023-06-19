Excavator damages power pole, causes outage in Cornelius area

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple hundred people were without power Monday morning after a power pole was damaged by construction equipment in Cornelius.

Cornelius Fire Department says an excavator took out a power pole on North 4th Avenue near North Holladay Street.

The downed power pole caused outages in the Cornelius area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, about 254 customers were without power at about 8:30 a.m.

We are on scene of a downed power pole & power lines in the area of N 4th Ave & N Holladay St. Please avoid traveling through this area. We are being assisted by @WCSOCornelius with closing the road. This is also the cause to the power outage in the Cornelius area. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/uMNCTHVdvm — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) June 19, 2023

PGE crews are responding to the area to fix the power pole. According to their website, the power is scheduled to be restored around 11 a.m.

North 4th Avenue was closed for about an hour. People were told to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

