Excavator damages power pole, causes outage in Cornelius area

Excavator takes out power pole, causes outage in Cornelius(Cornelius Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple hundred people were without power Monday morning after a power pole was damaged by construction equipment in Cornelius.

Cornelius Fire Department says an excavator took out a power pole on North 4th Avenue near North Holladay Street.

The downed power pole caused outages in the Cornelius area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, about 254 customers were without power at about 8:30 a.m.

PGE crews are responding to the area to fix the power pole. According to their website, the power is scheduled to be restored around 11 a.m.

North 4th Avenue was closed for about an hour. People were told to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

