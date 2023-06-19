Homeless shelter for PSU students to close permanently

PSU file.
PSU file.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland State University says a shelter at the First United Methodist Church for students experiencing homelessness will close permanently this week.

The shelter called the Landing, opened in 2021 in the church’s gymnasium with room for up to eight students. Students in need were able to use the space from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SEE ALSO: PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry

Also available for students was a kitchen area, storage for their possessions and a washer and dryer.

According to PSU, the shelter was primarily funded by the church with a one-time funding from Multnomah County during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for PSU says the closure comes due to a lack of funding. They also added there is hope for the Landing to reopen in the future.

The Landing will close on June 23.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre
2 dead, 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre
A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Three people were injured in an apartment fire in Milwaukie early Sunday morning.
2 injured after jumping to escape Milwaukie apartment fire
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside

Latest News

Police searching for suspect after stolen car chase, crash in Vancouver
SWAT on scene, searching for suspect
Police searching for suspect after stolen car chase, crash in Vancouver
'Haute Dog' fashion show highlights Portland rescues
Excavator takes out power pole, causes outage in Cornelius
Excavator damages power pole, causes outage in Cornelius area