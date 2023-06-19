Jesuit High pitcher possibly headed to MLB draft as top-10 pick

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Jesuit High School graduate is projected to potentially be an MLB draft top-10 pick in three weeks.

With 149 strikeouts in 69 innings, a sub-one earned run average and over a 370-batting average and a 3.5 GPA, Noble Meyer, a Gatorade Oregon high school baseball player of the year has to start somewhere.

“Playing wiffle ball in my backyard with my dad, that was always fun,” Meyer said. “He would just always toss to me and if you hit in the neighbors’ yard, it was a home run so I just kind of learned baseball there.”

SEE ALSO: Lewis & Clark’s Jack Thomson named Division III player of the year

Save the ball, savor the arm, and the Crusader just wants to say thanks to mom and dad.

“Both of my parents, they are incredible people,” Meyer said. “They have taught me so many wonderful life lessons, taught me how to be humble, taught me how to be grateful for what I have worked for and what I’ve given, and they are both engineers and they worked incredibly hard to get where they are at and I really admire them. I hope to be as humble as they are one day.”

Humble is the hand, arm and mind of the 6-foot, 5-inches and 185-pound flame-throwing righty who recalls the first time he touched triple digits in pitch speed.

“I checked the iPad that had the numbers on it, and it was loading, I looked down and see the 100.2 [miles-per-hour] and I start jumping up and down, jumping for joy!”

Joy is in Meyer’s arsenal of a four-seam fastball, that picked up 20 miles-per-hour since freshman year, along with a slider, a change-up and new curve for the Crusader who is on the path to being a life-long learner.

“Jesuit was a wonderful place, really. It instilled some great values in me, taught me how to be a better person and I think that was the biggest takeaway I have gotten from this place.”

Meyer’s next place will likely be pro ball with a minor league affiliate. The 18-year-old is projected to be the highest drafted high schooler from the Beaver State since Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman went number one overall to Baltimore in 2019 after starring for the national champions from OSU.

“It’s awesome to see another Oregonian doing what he’s doing,” Meyer said. “I hear all of the legends of Adley in high school and it’s awesome to see him just crushing it out there at the highest level.”

SEE ALSO: Ducks lose Super Regionals but say season brought fresh interest to Oregon baseball

While Meyer committed to the University of Oregon three years ago, the potential top 10 to 15 status has him headed to Seattle for the first round of the MLB draft during All-Star Weekend in the Emerald City.

“To be going through all of this with Paul, it’s just a lifelong dream come true and a dream we both share.”

Paul is Paul Wilson - the new Lakeridge High graduate and son of former big leaguer from Oregon City, Trevor Wilson. Meyer And Paul were first little league teammates in the fourth grade. “Pretty much since then we have been best friends. He is my neighbor now, lives 100 yards away from me. He will pop over at any moment in the day, just come say ‘hi, come hang out,’ we’ll do some hitting, play catch, he’s an awesome friend, I love to have him.”

The MLB draft will be held on July 9.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.