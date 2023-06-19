Police searching for suspect after stolen car chase, crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are searching for a robbery and burglary suspect who crashed a stolen car during a pursuit Monday morning.

Police say the suspect was seen driving a stolen vehicle and officers tried to stop them. The suspect fled and a pursuit began.

The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle and fled into a business in the Northeast 162nd and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard area, the Heritage Market Center. Police did not say which store the suspect ran into.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated while police search for the suspect, who has not yet been located.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

