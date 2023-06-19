Thunderstorm chance Monday, still cool & showery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wow, quite the active weather day for Father’s Day!

We saw everything from a water spout near Camas to an EF-0 tornado in Harrisburg (our first in the viewing area since October) to snow in the mountains and metro area hail. Plus, we broke a daily record in Portland for coldest high temperature for June 18-- 58 degrees! About a half inch of rain fell in Portland today, with generally lighter totals to the west and heavier totals to the east, as models indicated would happen. We had some flashes of lightning pop up on radar closer to 5pm in southeast Portland and Happy Valley. Those isolated thunderstorms also produced hail.

Spotty showers will continue overnight west of the Cascades, and we expect juicier showers to bubble up Monday afternoon. That means you could see an isolated downpour, hail or a thunderstorm pass over your neighborhood, especially if you’re east of I-5. I expect rain totals will be much less for the west side of the valley Monday, and the coast will get several hours of afternoon sunshine. Models are giving us a wide range of possible rain totals-- from trace amounts to another half inch through Monday night. Snow will keep falling in the Cascades, with the snow level around 4,000 feet.

Tuesday looks cloudy but more dry than wet, with shower chances dwindling by noon.

Temperatures will remain in the low 60s through Tuesday, but we’ll start to warm up quickly. We’ll be back in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies, and back in the 80s Thursday through next weekend.

