4 killed in Idaho mass shooting on Father’s Day

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father's Day is a...
The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father's Day is a neighbor of the victims, police said.(Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)
By Fox Digital
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father’s Day is a neighbor of the victims, according to police.

Idaho State Police said Monday the 31-year-old man accused of carrying out the quadruple homicide was detained at the scene Sunday evening and has since been booked into the Shoshone County Jail on probable cause for murder.

“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting,” Idaho State Police Lieutenant Paul Berger, who is investigating the case, said in the news release.

Sunday’s shooting in Kellogg happened about 70 miles from a quadruple homicide in Moscow, where suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing four undergraduates at the University of Idaho in November.

The Shoshone County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims or the manner of their deaths.

On Monday, Idaho State Police released a statement updating the public on the shooting.

“Investigators are releasing that the suspect is the neighbor of the victims,” state police said. “However, neither the relationships between the parties nor the suspect’s motive will be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance when records become available through the courts. Detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community.”

On Father’s Day, the Shoshone County dispatch center received a 911 call at about 7:20 p.m. saying multiple people had been killed inside a residence on West Brown Ave in Kellogg, police said.

Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene, where they found four victims dead, each with gunshot wounds. A 31-year-old male suspect was swiftly arrested.

