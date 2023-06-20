Cars in Downtown Portland vandalized

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are asking for answers and dealing with damage after being targeted by a vandal.

It happened Saturday morning and from what the vehicle owners can tell, it appears random.

Portland Police responded to the call which came from SW Alder and Broadway. Officers described seeing three vehicles clearly damaged and one victim, Mengesha Shiferaw, who showed them photos of the suspect.

Shiferaw said when the vandal approached his car, which he was sitting in waiting do a Father’s Day breakfast with his daughter. He said he originally thought the suspect was a construction worker holding a sewer grate until he heard a long bang.

“I freaked out,” Shiferaw recalled, “I thought that my car rolled and hit something.” He said he saw a man hitting and dragging the sewer grate along his hood, “and when I got out, I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ He was saying mostly saying nonsense and the “F” word and all that stuff.”

He said the suspect eventually took off and he called the police, who he says showed up quickly but also that they couldn’t do much to help.

“The police officer told me she could not arrest him,” he recalled. “I even told her the guy is around the block and I have a video and I have pictures, but they never bothered to look for him. She said I’d need to talk to city officials.”

However, police say they took the suspect’s photo and circulated it to officers on staff, which Shiferaw says he doesn’t believe.

Now, he’s asking for the city’s help.

“I’ve been angry,” he asserted. “People are suffering,” Shiferaw gestured towards his damaged car. “Mine is just a fraction.”

He said he’s seen others having a hard time too, both businesses and people. When it comes to the damage to his car and the two others, he knows he’s not alone in his frustrations.

“Stop this thing from happening over and over and over,” he’d like to say to someone who had the power to make a change. “It’s very disturbing.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.