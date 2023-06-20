City of Portland using artificial intelligence to answer some non-emergency calls

The City of Portland is testing a new system called "Case Service Reporting" that uses artificial intelligence to answer some non-emergency calls.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is testing a new system called “Case Service Reporting” that uses artificial intelligence to answer some non-emergency calls.

The city will turn on the system for a couple of hours a day this week. It’s one of several options the city is weighing to address slow call response times.

SEE ALSO: Gas prices on the rise across the Pacific Northwest

The Bureau of Emergency Communications - or BOEC - answers 911 calls in Portland. In 2022, they took over a million calls. About 32% were on non-emergency and administrative lines.

A new study that the city commissioned shows directing all non-emergency calls to 311 could reduce BOEC’s call volume by nearly 17%. But that’s a long way off.

The city says 311 would need to operate 24/7 like a central dispatch center. Right now, it’s only open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

As the city works out a new system to take non-emergency calls, they’re giving artificial intelligence a try this week.

Bob Cozzie, the director of BOEC, explained how it would work during a City Council work session last week.

“An automated attendant will answer the phone on non-emergency and based on the answers, using artificial intelligence, and that’s kind of a scary word for us at times, but using artificial intelligence will determine if that caller needs to speak to an actual call taker or if they can get that referral information directly and transfer that caller to 311,” Cozzie said.

SEE ALSO: Man says suspect used sewer grate to vandalize 3 cars in downtown Portland

The system can text information to the caller and connect them to websites to report something or provide them with information.

The use of artificial intelligence is just a test run. If all goes well, Cozzie says it could be an option for AI taking 311 calls in the future.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
SWAT on scene, searching for suspect
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase in Vancouver
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
A police car.
Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes

Latest News

Teenager rescued from Cornelius crevice
Mount Hood Medical Center Family Birth Center reopens Wednesday
Homeless shelter for PSU students to close permanently
City of Portland using artificial intelligence to answer some non-emergency calls