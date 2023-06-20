Clackamas man arrested after drive-by shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been taken into custody after a drive-by shooting Monday in Milwaukie.

According to investigators, deputies responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the 6800 block of SE Lamphier Street.

The suspect identified as 50-year-old Clackamas resident Jayson Paul Lacroix reportedly drove to the scene and began firing shots at the victim who was standing between two parked cars at a home. They were uninjured.

Deputies confirm the victim and Lacroix know one another.

The car, a black Mitsubishi Lancer registered to Lacroix, was later found at an apartment complex on the SE 97th Avenue in Clackamas.

Lacroix was taken into custody while attempting to leave in a blue sedan.

He was taken to the Clackamas County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail on charges including Attempted Assault (First Degree), Menacing, and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

