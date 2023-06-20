E-Prix returning to Portland in 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Formula E racing will return to Portland in 2024, the global racing series announced Tuesday. The racing series will make its Portland debut this Saturday, with the Southwire Portland E-Prix.

The series began in 2011 in Paris, as a single-seater motorsport championship race for electric cars. The inaugural championship race took place in Beijing in 2014.

Portland is the fourth city in the U.S. to host the world’s first all-electric World Championship, joining the lineup with the likes of Berlin, Capetown, London and Monaco.

SEE ALSO: Portland fourth city in the U.S. to host E-Prix

For the very first time, Portland International Raceway will show off 11 teams, 22 drivers and speeds over 200 MPH.

Teams and drivers for this year’s race arrive Wednesday in preparation for the opening of gates at 9 a.m., Saturday.

In 2024, Portland will host the final international race on June 29, before the championship concludes in London in late July.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.