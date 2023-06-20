Gas prices on the rise across the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As the summer temperatures start to rise, so do the prices at the pump.

Gas prices across the West Coast, including here in the Pacific Northwest, have jumped up since the start of June according to AAA. The agency said this is due to the annual increase in demand because of summertime travel. However something else is pressuring prices this year, maintenance on the state’s main pipeline that pumps oil into the state from the Seattle area.

“You got to work it’s one price and then on the way home it’s raised and then the next day you go to work it’s even raised again,” A commuter who has noticed the price jumps, Cathy Sanchez, said.

Gas prices have impacted her wallet so much over the last few years that she moved across the metro area to Washington County so she could shorten her commute to work.

“I just bought a home closer to work because I couldn’t afford the gas to get me from Milwaukie to here,” Sanchez said.

AAA said the average gallon of gas sits at $4.68 per gallon in Oregon and $4.83 per gallon in Washington. This is still significantly lower compared to this time last year’s record-breaking prices but Sanchez said it’s still taking a toll on her budget.

“On average it costs me 48 to 55 [dollars to fill up] and it just keeps inching more and more and more,” Sanchez said.

Maintenance on the Olympic Pipeline, operated by BP, is currently under maintenance and the company did not say when it would be completed. FOX 12 did reach out to BP to find out an end date, but didn’t hear back. For Door Dash drivers like Ryan Ridout-Sowards, high prices mean smaller profit margins.

“Because I fill up my tank so frequently you can tell when it starts to go up and it starts chipping away at my everyday funds,” Ridout-Sowards said.

He hopes prices will come down again so he has more money to spend on his trip to Paris this summer.

“I will be door-dashing this summer as a second job until then and I’m praying the price of gas goes down,” Ridout-Sowards said.

To save money, you can check out Gas Buddy by clicking here.

