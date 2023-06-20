Growing Gardens celebrates 21 years of ‘Chef In Your Garden’

Portland nonprofit Growing Gardens works to help community members grow food in their own gardens to support healthy eating and more.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland nonprofit Growing Gardens works to help community members grow food in their own gardens to support healthy eating and more. Their annual fundraiser, Chef In Your Garden, returns for another year to help continue their mission!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the team behind the dinner series and learns how you can still attend even though the event is sold out!

Learn more about the Chef In Your Garden drawing here: www.growing-gardens.org/win

