Heceta Head Lighthouse vandalized, police looking for suspects

FLORENCE Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, June 14, the Heceta Head Lighthouse was vandalized by four individuals who officials are asking the public to help identify.

The four individuals were caught on camera walking up to the lighthouse. One suspect carried a can of spray paint while two others broke a window of the lighthouse and attempted to go in.

The incident resulted in an associated building of the lighthouse being spray-painted as well as signage from the parking lot to the lighthouse.

Another person approached the scene, causing the four vandals to flee.

The Oregon State Police is actively investigating the case and is requesting the publics help in identifying the four suspects.

Autoplay Caption

Anyone with information can contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone or call or 800-442-0776, referencing case # SP23-178524

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.