Highway 30 closed east of Rainier due to crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 30 are closed Tuesday morning due to a crash east of Rainier.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the crash happened near milepost 41, about six miles east of Rainier. ODOT did not say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Highway 30 will remain closed during the crash investigation. There’s no word at this time when the roadway will reopen. Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State Police for more details.

