Hillsboro repair shop owner sentenced to prison for tampering with emission controls

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland area diesel repair shop and its owner have pled guilty to illegally tampering with more than 200 cars to remove their emission control, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

According to officials, Pure Addiction Diesel Performance in Hillsboro and owner Travis Turner, 38, of Forest Grove, knowingly tampered with pollution monitoring devices for profit, in violation of the Clean Air Act.

“By disabling the emissions control systems of hundreds of diesel vehicles, Pure Addiction and its owner, Travis Turner, favored their own financial interests above the health and safety of our community, said Ethan Knight, Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “We will continue working closely with our partners at the EPA to ensure all businesses and business owners play by the rules.”

Investigators say beginning in 2018 and through 2020, Pure Addiction disabled the emissions control systems, replacing roughly 245 cars with “defeat systems.” The repair shop charged customers approximately $2,000 for each modification and collected more than $400,000.

The company pled guilty to the tampering and was fined $148,733 to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The company was also sentenced to three years’ probation.

Turner pled guilty to being an accessory to the tampering of monitoring devices and was sentenced to six months in federal prison.

