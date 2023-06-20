Mix of clouds and sun today with a few scattered showers

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today will be our last cool day, likely the last day we see snow falling at the Adventure Park Camera up at Skibowl for quite a while. We will see a cloud-sun mix with a few scattered showers today, high 66. Tomorrow, mostly sunny with a high of 76. Thursday and Friday brings mostly sunny skis with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday, partly cloudy, high 78. Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny and warming back to the low to mid 80s.

Enjoy our return to summer like weather and the official start of summer tomorrow morning at 7:57!

