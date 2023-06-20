Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV while fleeing from St. Helens police

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening after crashing into another vehicle on Highway 30 while fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

At about 7:46 p.m., an officer saw a motorcyclist speeding on Highway 30, south of Gable Road. The officer tried to stop the motorcyclist but they took off, increasing their speed to over 100 miles per hour, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Man says suspect used sewer grate to vandalize 3 cars in downtown Portland

The motorcyclist was reportedly seen driving through red lights at Gable Road and Sykes Road while continuing westbound on Highway 30.

Police say the motorcyclist tried to run a red light at the Columbia Boulevard intersection when they struck the side of an SUV, causing the SUV to roll on its side.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Police say the driver and passenger in the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

SEE ALSO: Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes

Anyone with information about the case should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
SWAT on scene, searching for suspect
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase in Vancouver
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
A police car.
Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes

Latest News

Teenager rescued from Cornelius crevice
Mount Hood Medical Center Family Birth Center reopens Wednesday
Homeless shelter for PSU students to close permanently
File image
City of Portland using artificial intelligence to answer some non-emergency calls