Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV while fleeing from St. Helens police

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening after crashing into another vehicle on Highway 30 while fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

At about 7:46 p.m., an officer saw a motorcyclist speeding on Highway 30, south of Gable Road. The officer tried to stop the motorcyclist but they took off, increasing their speed to over 100 miles per hour, according to police.

The motorcyclist was reportedly seen driving through red lights at Gable Road and Sykes Road while continuing westbound on Highway 30.

Police say the motorcyclist tried to run a red light at the Columbia Boulevard intersection when they struck the side of an SUV, causing the SUV to roll on its side.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Police say the driver and passenger in the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

