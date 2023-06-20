Mount Hood Medical Center Family Birth Center reopens Wednesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Mount Hood Medical Center’s Family Birth Center in Gresham will be welcoming patients on Wednesday.

The birth center provides a comprehensive care model that ensures pregnant patients receive around-the-clock care, according to Legacy Health.

The center will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with nurse midwives, obstetrics, gynecology physicians, anesthesiologist physicians, pediatric physicians and experienced labor and delivery nurses.

Due to the unpredictable nature of staffing, birthing patients may need to be transferred to other facilities when the center is at capacity.

The Legacy Mount Hood Women’s Health Clinic will offer prenatal and postpartum care. Starting in late July the clinic will welcome the Legacy Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine practice to provide high-risk outpatient services.

