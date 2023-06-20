A nice soaking includes waterspouts, tornado, hail, & thunderstorms. What’s ahead heading into late June

When we have “upper-level lows” overhead in spring, summer, or fall, we tend to get vigorous showers. And sometimes they include thunder, hail, and funnel clouds. And every once in awhile a tornado spins up as well. We’ve seen ALL of that Sunday and today as heavy showers mixed with sunbreaks both days.

First, the rain. Check out rain totals since it first showed up Saturday night. Notice central and east metro area picked up the most rain. And some western Willamette Valley locations (Banks and Forest Grove) picked up only a tenth of an inch or so.

(kptv)

That brings June up to normal rainfall-wise at PDX, but I don’t see much for at least a week. Then the waterspouts. One was seen over the Columbia River near Camas Sunday morning:

2nd view of waterspout this morning over the Columbia River at Camas. You can see funnel cloud down to the surface Thanks to Katie for the great video (and narration) @NWSPortland pic.twitter.com/aNQYFGwmn8 — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 18, 2023

Then a couple more seen off Cannon Beach this morning around 10:30am

Cannon Beach waterspouts; Monday 10:30am (Credit: Kane Degerstedt)

Portland NWS also says a spotter saw 5 different waterspouts during this time!

I’ve seen several pics of funnel clouds as well. This one near Pacific City (inland).

Pacific City funnel cloud (Credit: Kristen)

One of those funnel clouds did touch down and become our first tornado of 2023. Just an EF-0 event with no damage. It was about 5 miles east of Harrisburg in the Willamette Valley

Now back to the weak tornado that occurred in Linn County earlier today. Here are more details and a preliminary map of the estimated #tornado path length/width. #orwx #eugtst #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/lDZG4G2FaD — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 19, 2023

This is (sorta) tornado season in our area. It’s spring and fall. I just re-checked the stats for tornadoes from 1950 to 2022 in our area. That’s SW Washington and NW Oregon counties only. From Lewis Co. in Washington down through Lane Co. in Oregon.

(kptv)

Then the hail, quite a storm passed through outer SE Portland and then down into Happy Valley and Clackamas. That was yesterday. I didn’t see any reports of significant hail today.

What’s Ahead?

Summer is returning; remember that until these last 3 days we’ve had an amazingly warm/dry late spring. Expect that same weather to return beginning Wednesday There’s no sign of rain after early afternoon Tuesday. Most likely we’ll be dry until at least next Monday/Tuesday But I don’t see a heat wave either. Just a bit warmer than normal temps for late June

The big picture shows that chilly upper-level low right over us tonight. This is the 1 day average 500mb height

(kptv)

The trough splits apart and atmosphere warms overhead. By this weekend the trough is gone and a new one has developed off the California coast.

(kptv)

The warm colors represent higher than normal heights = warmer than normal typically. There are hints that trough may try to get closer about 8-10 days from now. Here’s the Euro ensemble forecast for Wednesday the 28th

(kptv)

And the 24 hour rainfall forecast shows many ensemble members producing some sort of showers during that time (circled)

(kptv)

So our forecast looks quite nice over the next week; plus this coming weekend will be MUCH warmer than the weekend we just experienced.

Portland's 7 Day Forecast (kptv)

I’ll be headed to the 50th AMS Broadcaster’s Conference the rest of this week, although I’ll be back on-air this weekend. Jeff and I plan on a fun podcast from the conference this Thursday or Friday. Make sure you tune in for that one or look for it in your feed

