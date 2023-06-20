Oregon selected to test new cauliflower sandwich by Dave’s Hot Chicken

A Dave's Hot Chicken cauliflower sandwich is in a test phase in Oregon markets.
A Dave's Hot Chicken cauliflower sandwich is in a test phase in Oregon markets.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Popular chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken has selected Oregon as the test market for its latest vegetarian-friendly creation: A cauliflower sandwich.

The public in and around Portland, Beaverton, Salem, Tualatin, Clackamas, and Eugene will have the opportunity to weigh in on whether Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first non-chicken main dishes will be made available nationwide.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has chosen these six Oregon cities to test their cauliflower products.

Tuesday is the first day that the Cauliflower Slider and Bites are available.

The Dave's Hot Chicken location in Beaverton has temporarily rebranded itself to 'Dave's Not...
The Dave's Hot Chicken location in Beaverton has temporarily rebranded itself to 'Dave's Not Chicken' while promoting its new non-meat products.

Taking it a step further, the Beaverton restaurant has rebranded as “Dave’s Not Chicken” including an exterior neon signage and interior graphics.

