Oregon Senate discusses decriminalizing prostitution

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers in the state Senate this week are discussing the possibility of funding a study into the effects of decriminalizing prostitution.

State lawmakers will discuss recent amendments to Senate Bill 5506 at a joint subcommittee hearing on Tuesday at 2 p.m. One of the revisions would mandate that the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission supervise research in the study.

The study would look at the advantages and disadvantages of decriminalizing prostitution in Oregon.

If the bill passes, the Criminal Justice Commission would be charged with submitting a report by September 2024 to the Emergency Board and pertinent interim committees.

Prostitution is not legal in Oregon, although some activities related to sex work are decriminalized.

