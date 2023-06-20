Oregon Senate passes new bill to address growing wildfire risks

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A new bill to address growing wildfire risks passed Tuesday in the Oregon Senate.

The new bill, Senate Bill 80, focuses on an enhanced wildfire hazard map showing where a danger of a wildfire is based on geography, climate and vegetation.

According to Oregon Legislature, the map will aid in directing investments to safeguard communities and boost their adaptability to their risks.

“We can protect Oregon in wildfire seasons to come only through partnership with the people on the frontlines preventing and fighting wildfires,” said Senator Jeff Golden (D - Ashland), who spearheaded the legislation. “Strong collaboration needs to guide investments that will protect our communities and the immensely dedicated firefighters who put their lives on the line to protect us.”

Oregon Legislature says SB 80 is building on the foundation of 2019′s wildfire preparedness bill, SB 762. SB 762 includes provisions for increasing funding for wildfire prevention, improving communication between different agencies, and creating a new wildfire response plan.

SB 80 also establishes the Landscape Resiliency Fund as financial support for the initiatives.

