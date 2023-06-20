Oregon Senate passes new bill to address growing wildfire risks

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)(Andy Nelson | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A new bill to address growing wildfire risks passed Tuesday in the Oregon Senate.

The new bill, Senate Bill 80, focuses on an enhanced wildfire hazard map showing where a danger of a wildfire is based on geography, climate and vegetation.

According to Oregon Legislature, the map will aid in directing investments to safeguard communities and boost their adaptability to their risks.

SEE ALSO: Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change

“We can protect Oregon in wildfire seasons to come only through partnership with the people on the frontlines preventing and fighting wildfires,” said Senator Jeff Golden (D - Ashland), who spearheaded the legislation. “Strong collaboration needs to guide investments that will protect our communities and the immensely dedicated firefighters who put their lives on the line to protect us.”

Oregon Legislature says SB 80 is building on the foundation of 2019′s wildfire preparedness bill, SB 762. SB 762 includes provisions for increasing funding for wildfire prevention, improving communication between different agencies, and creating a new wildfire response plan.

SB 80 also establishes the Landscape Resiliency Fund as financial support for the initiatives.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT on scene, searching for suspect
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase in Vancouver
A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside
A police car.
Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Day 2 of Providence nurse strike in Portland, Seaside
The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father's Day is a...
4 killed in Idaho mass shooting on Father’s Day
Army combat medics & nurses train at OHSU
Growing Gardens celebrates 21 years of 'Chef In Your Garden'