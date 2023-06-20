PacifiCorp applies for “authorization of deferred accounting” as it evaluates financial stability after wildfire lawsuit

Editors Note: This version of the story clarifies the description of the filing, and also includes a statement from PacifiCorp.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following a court ruling that determined PacifiCorp will pay out millions of dollars in damages for its role in Oregon’s 2020 wildfires, the utility company has filed an application for authorization of deferred accounting.

They’re asking the Oregon Public Utility Commission for more time to determine the impact of the ruling to Pacific Power and whether they’ll have to raise rates to cover the costs. PacifiCorp plans to appeal the ruling.

Jennifer Hill-Hart, the Policy Manager for Oregon Citizens’ Utility Commission, said the commission took issue with that.

“It’s a utility regulatory way to not necessarily collect costs now,” Hill-Hart explained, “but it’s a way company’s can track costs today and retro-actively add them to their costs later.”

PacifiCorp’s application asks for authorization to “defer the costs incurred from the date of this application for a 12-month period ending June 14, 2024″ The filing also asks that the “Commission delay consideration of this deferral until the costs and the impact on the financial stability of the Company are more fully known.” It also states the application “enables the Company to preserve its ability to seek recovery in the future in the event the outcome could potentially impact the financial stability of the Company, which would result in higher costs to customers.”

“These lawsuits are coming from Oregonians whose homes were destroyed,” Hill-Hart said. “There is no way they should have to pay for that.”

Meanwhile, PUC said they recognize the controversy surrounding the filing and say when the time comes, they’ll hear from all affected parties to ensure the right choice is made.

“It is concerning because some of the calculations people have made right now are at 90-million dollars,” Hill-Hart said. “But, with the ongoing lawsuit, I’ve heard numbers up to 11-billion dollars.”

In a statement, PacifiCorp said “PacifiCorp has not requested recovery and is not requesting the commission to take action at this time. This is a backstop to preserve our ability to take action in the event there is impact to the financial stability of the company. Considering the uncertainty and potential impact surrounding the company’s wildfire litigation at this time no longer term decisions have been made on recovery of costs.”

“It preserves the opportunity for them to request for those costs to be recovered in a future rate case,” Hill-hart said. “Whether they do or not, it’s setting it up so they can.”

If the application is approved, PacifiCorp will have to justify rate hikes in the future.

PUC said sometimes things like this can take weeks, months or even years.

Oregon CUP intends to file a counter of sorts in the next month or so, which they hope will stop PacifiCorp’s filing from being successful.

