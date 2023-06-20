Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Gresham has fled a domestic violence scene with what appeared to be two machetes.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday officers in Gresham responded to a report of domestic violence near Northeast 192nd Avenue. When the first officer arrived the involved man ran away with what appeared to be two machetes, according to Gresham police.

The initial officer on scene determined there was probable cause for the mans arrest and called for additional officers to surround the area so a canine officer could search the area for the suspect.

The initial search of the area has revealed the weapons the suspect was carrying.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

