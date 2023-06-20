Portland bridge closures announced for Fourth of July

File: Downtown Portland skyline on the waterfront
File: Downtown Portland skyline on the waterfront(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County is warning of upcoming bridge closures in downtown Portland on July 4.

Both the Morrison Bridge and the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to cars between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The bridge closures coincide with the Fourth of July fireworks show during the annual Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show.

According to Multnomah County, pedestrians and bicyclists will still be allowed to pass the Morrison and Hawthorne bridges.

The closure is due to safety reasons with traffic congestion common during the fireworks as people gather to watch the fireworks, the county says.

You can find more details on the Multnomah County website.

