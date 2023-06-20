Portland fourth city in the U.S to host E-Prix

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix is waving the flag for the first time this weekend!

Portland is the fourth city in the U.S. to host the world’s first all-electric World Championship, joining the impressive lineup like Berlin, Capetown, London and Monaco.

“We are in a venue that is a city park, it’s part of our DNA. Portland, the government, the city itself has incredible engagement with electrical mobility with vehicles,” Global Event Director, Nacho Calcedo, said.

For the very first time, Portland International Raceway will show off 11 teams, 22 drivers and speeds over 200 MPH.

“In Berlin for example, we have more than 190 overtakes in a race of 45 minutes so the way that the drivers and the teams need to just manage the energy allows us to show. I think it’s going to be amazing for all of the public just to see how this is going to be developed,” said Calcedo.

First, crew must build 160 structures in five days, including team garages.

“We often race around the world on city streets. That is the nature of formula E, that is our DNA,” says Dan Humphreys, Director of Communications. “We’re used to constructing these kinds of structures in a city where there is no infrastructure, but right here this is a city this is a venue. This is used to racing its built for racing so for us this is like a dream.”

Teams and drivers to arrive on Wednesday. They’ll unbox their cars, put it together and prepare for their race. In Fan Village, there will be games, and a race stimulator to get a feel for what it’s like to drive around the track.

Doors open at 9 am, Saturday June 24.

