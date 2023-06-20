Portland’s outdoor pool taking applications amid staffing shortage

The Portland Parks Bureau will be opening it's outdoor pool Wednesday and is taking applications amid staffing shortages.
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week hundreds of kids kick off their summer break and Portland Parks and Recreation will be opening it’s seven outdoor pools Wednesday and want students to know, they are hiring.

A parks levy passed by voters is allowing PP&R to hire and train additional staff.  Lifeguards and swim instructors are in high demand.

Training for these jobs is being offered for free and the city recently raised pay for these jobs to between $18.50 and $20 an hour.

PP&R says it has a long waiting list for some of its programs, including swim lessons.  It’s hoping to beef up its offerings this summer by hiring additional staff. 

For the first time since the pandemic swim lessons will be offered at all of Portland’s 11 indoor and outdoor pools. 

Portland parent Andy Bransford is glad to hear about the changes. He and his wife had to wait months to get their kids into swim lessons with PP&R.

PP&R says it’s primarily looking for swim instructors and lifeguards but it has other positions open as well for summer hire or year around work.

