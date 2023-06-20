Portland’s seven outdoor pools taking applications amid staffing shortage

The Portland Parks Bureau will be opening it's outdoor pools Wednesday and is taking applications amid staffing shortages.
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week hundreds of kids kick off their summer break, and Portland Parks & Recreation will be opening it’s seven outdoor pools Wednesday and want students to know, they are hiring.

A parks levy passed by voters is allowing PP&R to hire and train additional staff. Lifeguards and swim instructors are in high demand.

Training for these jobs is being offered for free and the city recently raised pay for these jobs to between $18.50 and $20 an hour.

PP&R says it has a long waiting list for some of its programs, including swim lessons. It’s hoping to beef up its offerings this summer by hiring additional staff.

For the first time since the pandemic, swim lessons will be offered at all of Portland’s 11 indoor and outdoor pools.

Portland parent Andy Bransford is glad to hear about the changes. He and his wife had to wait months to get their kids into swim lessons with PP&R.

PP&R says it’s primarily looking for swim instructors and lifeguards but it has other positions open as well for summer hire or year around work. To apply for a job at with PP&R, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
SWAT on scene, searching for suspect
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase in Vancouver
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
A police car.
Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes

Latest News

vandalized cars in downtown portland
Man says suspect used sewer grate to vandalize 3 cars in downtown Portland
Local businesses support Juneteenth
Dozens of local businesses support pilot program during Juneteenth weekend
Portland's seven outdoor pools taking applications amid staffing shortages
Man says suspect used sewer grate to vandalize 3 cars in downtown Portland