Providence Seaside nurses share frustrations on day 2 of strike

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - It is day two of a five-day strike at three Providence Healthcare facilities.

On Monday, 1,000 people attended the rally at Providence Portland after 18 negotiations between the hospital and Oregon Nurses Association did not result in a contract agreement.

On Tuesday, nurses at Providence Seaside stood outside expressing their frustration. One thing they’re asking for is better benefits.

“We are now having to use our sick time and vacation time and one bank PTO so because it’s both were asking for a higher rate accrual,” says Khristy Youngquist, a Providence Seaside nurse.

They’re also asking for a pay increase. Nurses at Providence Seaside say they get paid 30% less than other healthcare facilities in the state, including Providence Portland.

“They believe that cost-of-living is less out here, but it’s not the case, which is why we’re fighting for parity to Portland,” Youngquist said.

Mary Romanaggi has been an ER nurse at Providence Seaside for 39 years and has been involved in negotiations in the past. She says they come prepared with proposals and ready to negotiate.

“There just wasn’t any negotiating. It was stalling and trying to wear us down, and it didn’t wear us down. It made us mad,” Romanaggi said.

475 replacement workers have been activated while nurses are on strike, but patients are starting to see negative effects.

Rene Hinneberg has been a patient at Providence Portland for a week. He’s being treated for radiation side effects after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer and says since the strike began, things have been neglected. When he entered the hospital before the strike, his care was outstanding, but when the strike began, he was moved from the cancer unit to another part of the hospital and that’s when his care changed.

“Alarms would go off on my machines. I would ask for a water, and it took an hour and a half before somebody responded,” Hinneberg said.

“We’re fighting for them what we are fighting for, for safe staffing is to protect them if the situation is not safe or adequate, the nurses are the ones that speak up,” Youngquist said.

On Tuesday morning, Providence announced some services have returned. The NICU reopened at the Portland location, Labor and Delivery is available at Seaside and hospice patients have services again.

