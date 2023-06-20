Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:19 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre
2 dead, 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre
A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
Andy's Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Andy’s Adventures: Alpine coaster at Leavenworth Adventure Park
Three people were injured in an apartment fire in Milwaukie early Sunday morning.
2 injured after jumping to escape Milwaukie apartment fire
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside

Latest News

Legacy Health announces plans to reopen Family Birth Center in Gresham by July.
Mount Hood Medical Center Family Birth Center reopens Wednesday
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
FILE - Pride flags, a symbol celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, decorate the fence at the...
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument 3 times during Pride month
Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic tourist sub